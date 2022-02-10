Intel Software Defined silicon coming soon to a Linux Distro near you!

Intel Software Defined Silicon Planned For Integration In Linux 5.18For those who don't follow this the Intel Software Defined Silicon Program is designed to let them reduce the number of Xeon SKU's that Intel offers by instead offering a base model, then you can get modules installed on it that then give you the desired functions.So for say their Gold lineup of Xeons they no longer have to offer the L, M, N, S, T, V, and Y variants of each chip and instead use some sort of FPGA built into the new sapphire rapids cores add on the desired features and provide updates to them through some sort of subscription service.A neat idea, it makes me feel a smidge weird, but thinking about it the stuff that they could do that makes me weirded out would get them sued so fast that it's not a real concern.ex. They pull a feature you've been using for years and paying the sub for and rely on, but really the people buying Xeon Golds have the cash to make Intel pay hard for that sort of transgression.