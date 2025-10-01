Intel Soars as Deutsche Bank Lifts Price Target to $30 After Bold Balance Sheet Moves

erek
“The company is also reported to be in early talks with Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor on potential partnerships in chip manufacturing and design. Analysts noted that Intel's transformation strategy, backed by CEO Lip Bu Tan, is gaining traction even as valuation multiples now sit well above historical averages.
Other firms, including Seaport Global and Erste Group, recently upgraded Intel from Sell to Neutral, reflecting improving sentiment.
Intel shares closed up 4.4% Monday. Investors are watching for updates on the foundry business and any confirmation of new strategic partnerships as the next drivers for the stock.”
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/intel-soars-deutsche-bank-lifts-161234264.html
