  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel Soars as Deutsche Bank Lifts Price Target to $30 After Bold Balance Sheet Moves

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,584
“The company is also reported to be in early talks with Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor on potential partnerships in chip manufacturing and design. Analysts noted that Intel's transformation strategy, backed by CEO Lip Bu Tan, is gaining traction even as valuation multiples now sit well above historical averages.

Other firms, including Seaport Global and Erste Group, recently upgraded Intel from Sell to Neutral, reflecting improving sentiment.

Intel shares closed up 4.4% Monday. Investors are watching for updates on the foundry business and any confirmation of new strategic partnerships as the next drivers for the stock.”

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/intel-soars-deutsche-bank-lifts-161234264.html
 
erek said:
“The company is also reported to be in early talks with Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor on potential partnerships in chip manufacturing and design. Analysts noted that Intel's transformation strategy, backed by CEO Lip Bu Tan, is gaining traction even as valuation multiples now sit well above historical averages.

Other firms, including Seaport Global and Erste Group, recently upgraded Intel from Sell to Neutral, reflecting improving sentiment.

Intel shares closed up 4.4% Monday. Investors are watching for updates on the foundry business and any confirmation of new strategic partnerships as the next drivers for the stock.”

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/intel-soars-deutsche-bank-lifts-161234264.html
Click to expand...
I wouldn't call this the sign that Intel has turned the corner, but it does sound like Lip-Bu Tan at least has the right idea. Focus on the core business, cut costs, and admit that Intel needs partners if it's going to survive. This isn't the 2000s, PCs are no longer the center of the technological universe, and competitors are applying some real heat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top