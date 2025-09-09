  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel shuffles executive deckchairs, tosses 30-year veteran chief overboard

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,379
“Meanwhile, Srinivasan (Srini) Iyengar, who joined in June after nearly 30 years at Tan's former roost, Cadence Systems, will take over as head of the Central Engineering Group, a new division where he'll "lead horizontal engineering functions and build a new custom silicon business to serve a broad range of external customers."

Finally, things are looking a bit more stable at Intel's Foundry division, where Naga Chandrasekaran, EVP and COO of the division, has an expanded role that includes foundry services.

"This will create a more integrated structure spanning technology development, manufacturing and go-to-market to better serve customers," the company claims. ”

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/08/intel_executive_changes/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top