Intel shuffles executive deckchairs, tosses 30-year veteran chief overboard

“Meanwhile, Srinivasan (Srini) Iyengar, who joined in June after nearly 30 years at Tan's former roost, Cadence Systems, will take over as head of the Central Engineering Group, a new division where he'll "lead horizontal engineering functions and build a new custom silicon business to serve a broad range of external customers."
Finally, things are looking a bit more stable at Intel's Foundry division, where Naga Chandrasekaran, EVP and COO of the division, has an expanded role that includes foundry services.
"This will create a more integrated structure spanning technology development, manufacturing and go-to-market to better serve customers," the company claims. ”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/08/intel_executive_changes/
