Intel shows off Granet Rapids at Taipei Intel Innovation Event

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,289
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
34,742
Lakados said:
https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-shows-off-future-xeon-scalable-series-supporting-ddr5-6400-memory
https://wccftech.com/intel-demos-next-gen-granite-rapids-xeon-cpus-with-ddr5-6400-memory-support/
https://hothardware.com/news/intel-potentially-shows-off-granite-rapids-series

Not much to see here but the fact they have anything working on their "Intel 3" process is a good sign that the abysmal failures of the 10nm nodes are well behind them.
Click to expand...

So, 10nm was rebranded Intel 7 right?

So dopes this mean that Intel 3 is ~6nm (10-(7-3)) or ~ 4.3nm (3/(7/10)) ?

:p
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,289
Zarathustra[H] said:
So, 10nm was rebranded Intel 7 right?

So dopes this mean that Intel 3 is ~6nm (10-(7-3)) or ~ 4.3nm (3/(7/10)) ?

:p
Click to expand...
Well Intel 4 is their renamed 7nm process, and 3 is a refined version of it so I suppose it would be 7++, But it is using much of the same equipment that the TSMC 3nm process as there are so few options for equipment operating at that level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top