Intel shows off Granet Rapids at Taipei Intel Innovation Event

Zarathustra[H] said:



So dopes this mean that Intel 3 is ~6nm (10-(7-3)) or ~ 4.3nm (3/(7/10)) ?



So, 10nm was rebranded Intel 7 right?So dopes this mean that Intel 3 is ~6nmor ~ 4.3nm Click to expand...

Well Intel 4 is their renamed 7nm process, and 3 is a refined version of it so I suppose it would be 7++, But it is using much of the same equipment that the TSMC 3nm process as there are so few options for equipment operating at that level.