erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
Intel still innovating
“Here are the remainder of the slides from Kelleher’s presentation for your perusal. Kelleher covered a diverse range of topics, including the decline in the cost paid per transistor over time, the increase in the reliability of transistors over time, the increasingly complex packaging process, and the importance of a shift to the System Technology Co-Optimization methodology for Intel's design efforts.
Kelleher’s presentation took place at imec’s ITF World conference, and she opened her speech by reminiscing on her own history with imec – she first worked for imec as a student nearly thirty years ago, eventually spending two years with the research giant. Intel also has a long relationship with imec spanning over the last 30 years, and that work continues today.
You might not be familiar with the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (imec), but it ranks among the most important companies in the world. Think of imec as a silicon Switzerland, of sorts. Imec serves as a quiet cornerstone of the industry, bringing fierce rivals like AMD, Intel, Nvidia, TSMC, and Samsung together with chip toolmakers such as ASML and Applied Materials, not to mention the critical semiconductor software design companies (EDA) like Cadence and Synopsys, among others, in a non-competitive environment. This collaboration allows the companies to work together to define the roadmap of the next generation of tools and software they will use to design and manufacture the chips that power the world.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-shows-new-stacked-cfet-transistor-design-at-itf-world
