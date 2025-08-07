  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel shares drop after Trump calls for CEO to resign immediately

mullet

mullet

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 19, 2004
Messages
2,693

Intel shares drop after Trump calls for CEO to resign immediately


Intel shares slipped Thursday after President Donald Trump called for the chipmaker’s CEO to resign immediately.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan “is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.” Intel dropped in the premarket on the back of that post, last trading 5% lower.

Cotton wrote to Intel’s chair to “express concern about the security and integrity of Intel’s operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security.”

“Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations,” Cotton wrote. “Mr. Tan’s associations raise questions about Intel’s ability to fulfill these obligations.”

Cotton asked whether the company required Tan to divest of positions in chipmakers linked to the Chinese Communist Party, the People’s Liberation Army and any other concerning entities in China.

Tan has invested in a number of Chinese companies, including some linked to the country’s military, both directly or through venture funds, Reuters reported in April.
 
I'm conflicted. I obviously want execs to be on the up-and-up, but the President doesn't get to dictate who runs companies; that's what laws and regulations are for. If I were part of Intel leadership I'd be tempted to throw a middle finger toward the White House.
 
