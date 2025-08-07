mullet
Intel shares drop after Trump calls for CEO to resign immediately
Intel shares slipped Thursday after President Donald Trump called for the chipmaker’s CEO to resign immediately.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan “is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.” Intel dropped in the premarket on the back of that post, last trading 5% lower.
Cotton wrote to Intel’s chair to “express concern about the security and integrity of Intel’s operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security.”
“Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations,” Cotton wrote. “Mr. Tan’s associations raise questions about Intel’s ability to fulfill these obligations.”
Cotton asked whether the company required Tan to divest of positions in chipmakers linked to the Chinese Communist Party, the People’s Liberation Army and any other concerning entities in China.
Tan has invested in a number of Chinese companies, including some linked to the country’s military, both directly or through venture funds, Reuters reported in April.