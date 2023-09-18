Intel sells TSMC 10% chip of IMS Nano

https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/intel-sell-10-stake-ims-nanofabrication-tsmc-2023-09-12
TLDR;
Intel mostly owned it and TSMC relies on it but with Intel spinning off its fabs and competing with TSMC selling them a portion of it guarantees Intel can’t lock them out of the tech that some of the more complex processes rely on.
