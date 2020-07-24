"Update: Intel says to expect 7nm products in late 2022 to early 2023. On the call, CEO Bob Swan says INTC identified a "defect mode" in the process and has invested in contingency plans, including using external third-party foundries."
This is getting absurd. Maybe there's more to this than just missing deadlines.
https://seekingalpha.com/news/35945...ffsets-strong-earnings-lifting-competitor-amd
