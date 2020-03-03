Intel Says Process Tech to Lag Competitors Until Late 2021, Will Regain Lead with 5nm

"It appears that 2020 and 2021 are going to be long years for Intel. CFO George Davis presented at the Morgan Stanley conference yesterday covering a wide range of topics, but noted that despite being "undoubtedly in the 10nm era," the company felt that it would not reach process parity with competitors until it produces the 7nm node at the tail end of 2021. "
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-says-process-tech-to-lag-competitors-until-late-2021-will-regain-leadership-with-5nm
