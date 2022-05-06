Intel rumored to announce Arc A750, A380 desktop cards in late May/early June for 350/150 USD respectively

--VIDEOCARDZ.COMIntel reportedly did not confirm the exact release date to its partners yet, but new cards are to be expected between late May and early June. This is when two cards are to be announced: the Arc A780 and Arc A380. Furthermore, it is said that A580, which is the mid-range GPU, would follow weeks later, most likely in July.It should be noted that this is not the release date, but the time when the cards are to be announced. The sales embargo is mentioned within May 15th to June 30th range. Companies usually announce their products around two weeks prior to making them available in stores.