Intel RST drivers for SATA exist only for 300/400/500-series motherboards. For 600/700-series mother, there are only Intel VMD RST drivers, but I don't know to what device I am supposed to apply them on my Z790 motherboard. Windows 10 and 11 can install Intel VMD RST drivers, but they do not apply them to any hardware components. Do Z690/Z790 chipsets simply use default/generic Windows 10/11 SATA drivers?