Intel researchers to present efficient algorithms that aim to bring path tracing to integrated GPUs

Intel's Latest Research for Graphics and Generative AISeven papers and a course on the latest advances in GPU research will be presented at this year’s most prominent GPU and graphics conferences: SIGGRAPH, EGSR, and HPG.
Efficient Path Tracing
Two papers presented at EGSR and HPG show how to more efficiently deal with acceleration structures used in ray tracing to handle dynamic objects and complex geometry.
Two more papers at HPG show how to speed up shading calculations.
The first paper presents a novel and efficient method to compute the reflection of a GGX microfacet surface, the de facto standard material model in the game, animation, and VFX industry.
The second paper provides a faster and more stable method to render glinty surfaces—materials that are underused due to their computation cost.
More EGSR work in collaboration with Inria (France) shows how to edit reflectance and transmittance spectra with fine control and enables artists to use more controllable spectral materials.
In collaboration with Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) (Germany), another EGSR paper presents a new way of more efficiently constructing (sampling) photon trajectories in difficult illumination scenarios.
We’re excited to keep pushing these efforts for more efficiency in a talk in Advances in Real-time Rendering, SIGGRAPH’s most attended course. During this talk, titled Path Tracing a Trillion Triangles, we demonstrate that with efficient algorithms, real-time path tracing requires a much less powerful GPU, and can be practical even on mid-range and integrated GPUs in the future. In the spirit of Intel’s open ecosystem software mindset, we will make this cross-vendor framework open source as a sample and a test-bed for developers and practitioners.
Neural Graphics
The last work at SIGGRAPH 2023 introduces neural tools to real-time path tracing. New neural level of detail representation achieves 70%-95% compression compared to "vanilla" path tracing, while also delivering interactive to real-time performance.
Democratizing Generative AI Research
One work to be presented at SIGGRAPH 2023 makes diffusion models more accessible for graphics and GPU practitioners by explaining the diffusion process through a familiar concept of alpha blending. This also allows for deeper ties of diffusion models to graphics and image generation, while inspiring practitioners and scientists in these areas to employ this new generative tool.
