Intel reports largest quarterly loss in company history

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,167
Y’all remember all that PC/x86 junk? Think RISC-V is gonna take over soon
“Intel also said that its recent push to cut costs, including through layoffs, was working, and that it expected to save about $3 billion in 2023 and as much as $10 billion per year by 2025.
Investors also could see a big plus in Intel’s expanding gross margins, which the company said would be about 37.5% on a non-GAAP basis in the current quarter, which beat FactSet estimates. Intel said it was a sign that the company was controlling costs and operating efficiently.
“Maybe the best way to describe it is I think for the back half of the year, we feel like we’ll be comfortably in the 40s from a gross margin perspective,” Intel finance chief David Zinsner said on the call.”
Source: Intel https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/27/intel-intc-earnings-report-q1-2023.html
“Intel also said that its recent push to cut costs, including through layoffs, was working, and that it expected to save about $3 billion in 2023 and as much as $10 billion per year by 2025.
Investors also could see a big plus in Intel’s expanding gross margins, which the company said would be about 37.5% on a non-GAAP basis in the current quarter, which beat FactSet estimates. Intel said it was a sign that the company was controlling costs and operating efficiently.
“Maybe the best way to describe it is I think for the back half of the year, we feel like we’ll be comfortably in the 40s from a gross margin perspective,” Intel finance chief David Zinsner said on the call.”
Source: Intel https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/27/intel-intc-earnings-report-q1-2023.html