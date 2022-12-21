erek
Hmm 🤔 🧐 and Arc did better than assumed so surprising. Better than larrabee
“In addition, Raja Koduri will return to the Intel Chief Architect role to focus on our growing efforts across CPU, GPU and AI, and accelerating high priority technical programs."
Sources: Bloomberg (paywall), Tom's Hardware, Raja Koduri (on Twitter)“
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/302446/intel-reorganises-its-graphics-chip-division-raja-koduri-demoted
