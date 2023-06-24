Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 2.0 With Faster AVX-512 Sorting, New Algorithms

erek
Anyone else excited about this?
Very impressive work while sadly AVX-512 isn't found with the latest Intel client processors, but at least will be quite exciting for Xeon Scalable servers as well as all AMD Zen 4 customers."
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-x86-simd-sort-2.0
- AVX-512 based partial sort algorithm for 16-bit, 32-bit and 64-bit data types. These are equivalent to std:artial_sort. As with quick select, its performance depends on the ratio K/N (where K is the size of partial sorted array and N is the array size) and it tends to perform a an order of magnitude faster for larger values. It is about 1.05x faster for tiny partial array sort and up to 20x faster for slightly larger partial arrays.
- AVX-512 based key-value sort. This sorts a pair of key-value arrays and is currently supported only for 64-bit data types. A version of this has been contributed to Oceanbase, an open source distributed relational database.
- AVX-512 sort for _Float16 data type using AVX-512 FP16 ISA. In NumPy, these are nearly 3x faster than AVX-512 based sort that emulates float16 data type.
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-x86-simd-sort-2.0