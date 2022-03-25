Intel releases the ATX 3.0 power supply spec

Intel has published the final ATX 3.0 power supply specification, and it’s the biggest PSU spec change in almost 20 years...PC hardware has changed a lot since then, particularly the power requirements of GPUs...the new standard formally introduces PCIe 5.0 graphics card support with a new 12-pin 12VHPWR connector that can deliver up to 600W...the fact that cards can receive up to 600W from a single connector doesn't bode well for future GPU power requirements...it's not clear if next gen GPUs can receive the full 600W from current power supplies via 8-pin to 12-pin adaptersIn addition to PCIe 5.0 support, there's the new ATX12VO 2.0 spec which introduces some other features aimed at providing better reliability...ATX 3.0 PSUs will introduce a second certification standard by Cybernetics alongside the existing 80 Plus ratings...Cybernetics certifications aren’t just for efficiency...there’s also a noise level certification and a related chassis soundproofing certification that will definitely assist users that want a quiet buildATX 3.0 PSUs will come to market throughout 2022...