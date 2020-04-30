Intel releases its first unlocked graphics drivers

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,798
Surprised that this is even a thing
"Intel’s graphics drivers support all versions of Windows 10 since the Fall Creators Update and works on the 6th Generation Intel Processor platform or higher. Intel provides two methods of installing the drivers. Users can either use the “self-installing format (.exe)” which is what Intel recommends, or the “Manual installation format (.zip)” that is intended for developers and IT professionals.
Intel’s latest graphics drivers can be downloaded HERE."
https://www.kitguru.net/components/...releases-its-first-unlocked-graphics-drivers/
"Intel’s graphics drivers support all versions of Windows 10 since the Fall Creators Update and works on the 6th Generation Intel Processor platform or higher. Intel provides two methods of installing the drivers. Users can either use the “self-installing format (.exe)” which is what Intel recommends, or the “Manual installation format (.zip)” that is intended for developers and IT professionals.
Intel’s latest graphics drivers can be downloaded HERE."
https://www.kitguru.net/components/...releases-its-first-unlocked-graphics-drivers/