Intel releases its first unlocked graphics drivers

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,798
Surprised that this is even a thing

"Intel’s graphics drivers support all versions of Windows 10 since the Fall Creators Update and works on the 6th Generation Intel Processor platform or higher. Intel provides two methods of installing the drivers. Users can either use the “self-installing format (.exe)” which is what Intel recommends, or the “Manual installation format (.zip)” that is intended for developers and IT professionals.

Intel’s latest graphics drivers can be downloaded HERE."

https://www.kitguru.net/components/...releases-its-first-unlocked-graphics-drivers/
 
1

1_rick

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
1,046
erek said:
Surprised that this is even a thing
Click to expand...
Blame Dell, HP, etc., for refusing to let Intel's drivers run on their machines. They did the same thing with ATi nVidia, too. I had a Dell XPS with a 6800 Ultra that had ancient drivers because Dell wouldn't update them and the nVidia ones wouldn't install.
 
R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
4,392
1_rick said:
Blame Dell, HP, etc., for refusing to let Intel's drivers run on their machines. They did the same thing with ATi nVidia, too. I had a Dell XPS with a 6800 Ultra that had ancient drivers because Dell wouldn't update them and the nVidia ones wouldn't install.
Click to expand...
Same issue I had a with an HP DV7. Was a beast when I bought it, $900 ... 4 years later it had NEVER gotten a GPU driver.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top