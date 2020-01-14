Intel rejecting processor warranty because of XMP. Intel using Gotcha tactics

Trying to get my 8700k CPU warrantied. Well, let me warn everyone here that Intel tries and uses a Gotha tactic. They ask if you had XMP enabled. If you admit to it they will deny your warranty. My case is still opened because when they asked me I told them that I probably had had it enabled but I'm not 100% sure because I can't check BIOS. I told them numerous times I can't get into BIOS and I don't remember what any settings are because it was 2 years ago since I've been in BIOS. I decided to do some google searches about XMP and found some posts on the internet that say if Intel will reject warranty if you used XMP. I really don't remember if I had it enabled or not but I thought they would want you to have this enabled so I wrote I probably enabled it but can't be 100% sure because I can't get into my BIOS. They never responded back and then after reading how they will reject your warranty, I wrote back and said that I never actually changed any setting on the BIOS and left everything to default which is basically true as I never overclocked the CPU or really messed with any of the settings with this build. I think this is absurd that they would deny warranty based on this fact. It is also more absurd that they would ask you if you had XMP enabed as a Gotcha tactic. Please be warned everyone and hopefully pass the word around about Intel sleazy tactics to deny warranty. Most people will get tricked here and not think it is an issue to use XMP. They have not denied my warranty yet but we shall see. Did I admit to using XMP by saying i probably had it enablled but in the same sentence told them that I can't be 100% sure? I don't know.