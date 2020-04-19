Intel reclaims top position in semiconductors

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Intel's back, baby! Can you believe it? #1 !
"Performance in other device categories was mixed as analog products declined 5.1% in 2019 and the optoelectronics segment grew 6.6% in 2019. Analog components, which normally closely track the overall semiconductor market, experienced a decline due to weak end-equipment markets, especially industrial and legacy automotive. Optoelectronics recorded the best performance of any device category due to the increasing number of cameras in smartphones.
"At this point, the global semiconductor market appears to be headed for another decline in 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus on semiconductor supply and demand," Norwood noted. "COVID-19 has distorted supply chain and manufacturing operations across the world and will lead to a drastic drop in consumer and enterprise spending across most areas with a few exceptions."
Gartner already cut its global semiconductor market outlook this year to a 0.9% dip from the 12.5% growth estimated at the end of 2019."
https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20200416PR200.html
