“Adding to that, the CFO commented on 18A yields: "I wouldn't say Intel 18A yields are in a bad place. They're where we want them to be at this point. We had a goal for the end of the year, and they're going to hit that goal. To be fully accretive in terms of the cost structure of Intel 18A, we need the yields to be better. That's like every process. That's what happens. It's going to take all of next year, I think, to really get to a place where that's the case." For Intel, 18A yields are now at a very low defect rate where manufacturing even some of the bigger dies is not a problem or financial burden. However, as every node, it matures over time where defect rates are constantly reduced to increase operating margin and reduce waste dies. Hence, Intel is still investing into the 18A refinement, and the node will stick for a very long time.
On the topic of 14A node, CEO Lip-Bu Tan confirmed: "On the 14A, clearly we're engaging with multiple customers in terms of milestone basis. We also really driving some of the yield and performance reliability that I'm seeing improvement." CFO David Zinsner added that "I would tell you on Intel 14A, we're off to a great start. If you look at Intel 14A in terms of its maturity relative to Intel 18A at that same point of maturity, we're better in terms of performance and yield. We're off to an even better start on Intel 14A." At this point in development, 14A is reaching better milestones than 18A. Thanks to the use of High-NA EUV tools from ASML, Intel has reported processing over 30,000 14A wafers in a single quarter using High-NA EUV exposure. The company achieving simplified manufacturing by reducing the required steps for a particular layer from 40 to fewer than 10, which has led to faster cycle times.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342204/intel-reassures-18a-yields-are-okay-continues-14a-development
