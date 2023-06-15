Intel "Raptor Lake Refresh" Confirmed with 14th Gen Core Model Numbering

erek
New stuff
“As for what separates "Raptor Lake" apart from "Raptor Lake Refresh," we have a theory. Intel could implement the final refinements of its Intel 7 foundry node for the series; and generationally improve CPU core counts and cache sizes. The non-K 13th Gen Core i5 processors, for example, use the older generation die with 1.25 MB L2 cache per P-core, and 2 MB shared L2 cache per E-core cluster. Perhaps the 14th Gen Core i5 could be based on the newer silicon with 2 MB L2 cache per P-core, and 4 MB shared L2 cache per E-core cluster. We're not quite sure how Intel will segment the Core i7 and Core i9 SKUs. For 9th Gen "Coffee Lake Refresh," Intel had bumped up CPU core counts with the introduction of a new 8-core monolithic die, which allowed it to dial up CPU core counts for its Core i9 and Core i7 SKUs. The 10th Gen "Comet Lake" saw it introduce a 10-core die and the final refinements of the 14 nm process, to dial up CPU core/thread counts across the board.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310136/...-confirmed-with-14th-gen-core-model-numbering
