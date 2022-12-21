Intel Raptor Lake 13900K Overclocked Past 9 GHz

I honestly do not get why they even bother.



An overclock that you can't daily is pointless.



Instead of disabling all but one core and barely hobbling just long enough that you can screenshot hwmonitor or something like that, show me:



1.) Max all core overclock

2.) Able to pass 48 hours of Prime95 without any thread crashing

3.) Using a cooling method that can be practically daylied, not LN2.



Otherwise it's not an accomplishment. It is completely pointless.