Intel Raptor Lake 13900K Overclocked Past 9 GHz

C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
19,404
Jon “Elmor” Sandström and his team are the first to break the 9 GHz frequency barrier with Intel’s latest desktop CPU.

It was only a matter of time. The i9-13900K CPU has reached a peak frequency of 9008.82 MHz during a world record breaking attempt. This achievement has already been shared on HWBOT, and it is now the new world record as per the competition rules. This was achieved with ASUS Z790 ROG APEX motherboard with improved signaling and VRMs for extreme overclocking.

One should note that this is not an all-core frequency, but just one core out of 8 available Performance cores (Efficient cores were disabled). What is also worth mentioning is that this achievement comes exactly two months after the same overclocker managed to break 8812 GHz with the same CPU.






https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-core-i9-13900k-cpu-has-been-overclocked-past-9-ghz
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,078
I honestly do not get why they even bother.

An overclock that you can't daily is pointless.

Instead of disabling all but one core and barely hobbling just long enough that you can screenshot hwmonitor or something like that, show me:

1.) Max all core overclock
2.) Able to pass 48 hours of Prime95 without any thread crashing
3.) Using a cooling method that can be practically daylied, not LN2.

Otherwise it's not an accomplishment. It is completely pointless.
 
Last edited:
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
26,198
Zarathustra[H] said:
I honestly so not get why they even bother.

An overclock that you can't daily is pointless.

Instead of disabling all but one core and barely hobbling just long enough that you can screenshot hwmonitor or something like that, show me:

1.) Max all core overclock
2.) Able to pass 48 hours of Prime95 without any thread crashing
3.) Using a cooling method that can be practically dailied, not LN2.

Otherwise it's not an accomplishment. It is completely pointless.
Click to expand...
It's like a sport. Think of it that way and it makes sense. Enough with belly aching about records every time they come up!
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
10,930
Zarathustra[H] said:
I honestly so not get why they even bother.

An overclock that you can't daily is pointless.

Instead of disabling all but one core and barely hobbling just long enough that you can screenshot hwmonitor or something like that, show me:

1.) Max all core overclock
2.) Able to pass 48 hours of Prime95 without any thread crashing
3.) Using a cooling method that can be practically dailied, not LN2.

Otherwise it's not an accomplishment. It is completely pointless.
Click to expand...
You say this same shit every fucking time a post is made for a record. We get it. You don't care. So why fucking post some idiotic reply then?
 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,524
Zarathustra[H] said:
I honestly do not get why they even bother.

An overclock that you can't daily is pointless.

Instead of disabling all but one core and barely hobbling just long enough that you can screenshot hwmonitor or something like that, show me:

1.) Max all core overclock
2.) Able to pass 48 hours of Prime95 without any thread crashing
3.) Using a cooling method that can be practically daylied, not LN2.

Otherwise it's not an accomplishment. It is completely pointless.
Click to expand...

Cuz sometimes people do things for fun and it doesnt have to have a purpose. Going [H]ard doesnt mean going safe and practical, it means SEND IT!.
 
Red Falcon

Red Falcon

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
11,711
Zarathustra[H] said:
I honestly do not get why they even bother.

An overclock that you can't daily is pointless.

Instead of disabling all but one core and barely hobbling just long enough that you can screenshot hwmonitor or something like that, show me:

1.) Max all core overclock
2.) Able to pass 48 hours of Prime95 without any thread crashing
3.) Using a cooling method that can be practically daylied, not LN2.

Otherwise it's not an accomplishment. It is completely pointless.
Click to expand...
Why challenge yourself by hiking to the top of a mountain when you can just casually walk to your average daily destination?
Seriously, I know your posts are always grumpy old man get off my lawn, but this is highest OC anyone has ever seen or accomplished on a general purpose CPU and has hit a world record - no easy feat.

I think it might be time for you to hand in your [H]ard card and move over to Reddit with posts like this...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top