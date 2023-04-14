Intel® 64 Architecture Processor Topology Receives Revision

erek
New updates to the IA64 Processor Architecture Topology and Technical documentations
"Intel refreshed the "Intel® 64 Architecture Processor Topology Enumeration Technical Paper" 337015 pdf to 2.0 with 7th domain DieGrp, charts, code samples, TLB topology and TLB_Mask creating method"
Source: https://cdrdv2-public.intel.com/759067/intel-64-architecture-processor-topology-enumeration.pdf
https://twitter.com/InstLatX64/status/1646826782476193793
