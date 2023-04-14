Intel® 64 Architecture Processor Topology Receives Revision

erek said: New updates to the IA64 Processor Architecture Topology and Technical documentations Click to expand...

Zarathustra[H] said: The balls they have calling it "Intel 64" when they licensed it from AMD.



There would be no 64bit x86 if it were not for AMD.

IA-64 is the Itanium ISA, which went EOL in 2021, just FYI.That actually is the name of it.There is AMD64 and Intel 64, which even though the x86-64 architecture is licensed through AMD, each are both's respective implementations of this architecture and names to represent both.