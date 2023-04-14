Intel® 64 Architecture Processor Topology Receives Revision

New updates to the IA64 Processor Architecture Topology and Technical documentations

"Intel refreshed the "Intel® 64 Architecture Processor Topology Enumeration Technical Paper" 337015 pdf to 2.0 with 7th domain DieGrp, charts, code samples, TLB topology and TLB_Mask creating method"

FtqzJS5X0AAP-x0?format=png&name=large.png


FtqzKdJXgAAQBYP?format=jpg&name=large.jpg


Source: https://cdrdv2-public.intel.com/759067/intel-64-architecture-processor-topology-enumeration.pdf

https://twitter.com/InstLatX64/status/1646826782476193793
 
The balls they have calling it "Intel 64" when they licensed it from AMD.

There would be no 64bit x86 if it were not for AMD.
 
New updates to the IA64 Processor Architecture Topology and Technical documentations
IA-64 is the Itanium ISA, which went EOL in 2021, just FYI.

The balls they have calling it "Intel 64" when they licensed it from AMD.

There would be no 64bit x86 if it were not for AMD.
That actually is the name of it.
There is AMD64 and Intel 64, which even though the x86-64 architecture is licensed through AMD, each are both's respective implementations of this architecture and names to represent both.
 
