Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,424
New architectures are cool

“Under this proposal, those wanting to run legacy operating systems or 32-bit x86 software would have to rely on virtualization.

Those interested can see Intel's documentation around the proposed 64-bit only architecture X86-S via Intel.com.

It's still likely some years away before seeing this possible x86S/X86-S architecture for going 64-bit only but very interesting to see Intel beginning these moves for doing away with the legacy modes.”

Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-X86-S-64-bit-Only
 
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,424
Though are they going for Itanium round 2?

IA-64 architecture now known as Intel Itanium Architecture failure is an instant reminder

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IA-64
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Itanium

1684603275892.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top