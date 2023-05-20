Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture

erek
erek
New architectures are cool
“Under this proposal, those wanting to run legacy operating systems or 32-bit x86 software would have to rely on virtualization.
Those interested can see Intel's documentation around the proposed 64-bit only architecture X86-S via Intel.com.
It's still likely some years away before seeing this possible x86S/X86-S architecture for going 64-bit only but very interesting to see Intel beginning these moves for doing away with the legacy modes.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-X86-S-64-bit-Only
