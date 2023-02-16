Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts

erek
Certainly interesting
“It will be interesting to see what other software projects decide to make use of this x86-simd-sort for speedy AVX-512 sorting. It's another notable win for Advanced Vector Extensions 512 similar to how last year simdjson tapped AVX-512 for very fast JSON parsing as something one would normally not think of immediately as a great use-case for AVX-512.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-AVX-512-Quicksort-Numpy
