Alder is looking interesting...

On the other hand... the good will I was feeling cause Intel was trying something actually NEW. Was sort of burned with Windows 11 scheduler crap. Not that I'm a windows person or anything... just being reminded of the WinTel AMD bending over of days past, as its happening again either by accident, or by accidently on purpose. Well anyway it brings back some sore feelings.



Alder is sort of starting to look like a bust. IMO The first gen is going to have software issues... the top of the line sure will better AMDs chips from last year. (at least by some metrics... and on Win 11 lol) DDR 5 is likely going to be a PITA to find and costly... and boards with DDR4 are going to be far from enthusiast class.



I think AMD has outsmarted Intel this round. They are going to offer a +1 with their 3D cache that will almost assuredly regain them the benchmark crown single and multi core.... and slot into existing mature DDR 4 boards to do it. (well assuming Microsoft doesn't disable their 3D cache in Win 11... fuck that should be a joke but it isn't) For the masses the mid range options are all going to be DDR 4 anyway.... and the mid range Alder parts in low end boards aren't going to shine. AMD can afford to wait for the gen after to move to DDR 5.