Intel Pressuring Board Partners to remove features from Alder Lake via bios update for "Product Segmentation"

kirbyrj
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2005
- Messages
- 29,186
https://www.igorslab.de/en/intel-de...-interpretation-of-efficiency-news-editorial/
https://www.hardwaretimes.com/intel-disables-avx-512-on-12th-gen-alder-lake-cpus-via-bios-update/
Intel is now set to disable “AVX-512” completely on all Alder Lake CPUs with an upcoming microcode update in new BIOS releases. Mainboard manufacturers were able to make the supposedly disabled instruction set available at launch, which resulted in a significant performance increase for the P-cores of the new CPUs. Now Intel is tightening the noose completely after all and, according to our sources, has instructed motherboard manufacturers to completely disable the “unsupported” feature.
https://www.hardwaretimes.com/intel-disables-avx-512-on-12th-gen-alder-lake-cpus-via-bios-update/
Intel is now set to disable “AVX-512” completely on all Alder Lake CPUs with an upcoming microcode update in new BIOS releases. Mainboard manufacturers were able to make the supposedly disabled instruction set available at launch, which resulted in a significant performance increase for the P-cores of the new CPUs. Now Intel is tightening the noose completely after all and, according to our sources, has instructed motherboard manufacturers to completely disable the “unsupported” feature.