Intel-Powered Hackboard 2 Bites Off A Piece Of Sweet Raspberry Pi

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,047
1607713566977.png


"Hackboard 2 seems to offer an awful lot of power and value for just $100, the real kick for us seems to be in the Starter Kit. Not only does that include a Windows license, but also what seems like a nice ABS enclosure and keyboard. It seems that this might make a really nice living room PC capable of streaming Netflix, Hulu, and any other services thanke to its integrated wireless communication. It also looks like a nice, inexpensive system that could act as a useful classroom computer, as well."

https://hothardware.com/news/intel-powered-hackboard-2
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top