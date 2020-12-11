Intel-Powered Hackboard 2 Bites Off A Piece Of Sweet Raspberry Pi

erek
"Hackboard 2 seems to offer an awful lot of power and value for just $100, the real kick for us seems to be in the Starter Kit. Not only does that include a Windows license, but also what seems like a nice ABS enclosure and keyboard. It seems that this might make a really nice living room PC capable of streaming Netflix, Hulu, and any other services thanke to its integrated wireless communication. It also looks like a nice, inexpensive system that could act as a useful classroom computer, as well."
