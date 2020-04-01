Intel Planning 14nm "Ozark Lake" 16-core Processor for Spring 2021

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,627
Pretty coo' if i do say so myself!!!!

"The core complex connects to another, smaller die on the package called the "uncore complex," using EMIB. This die packs all of the chip's I/O. Among its key components include a dual-channel DDR4 memory controller, a PCI-Express gen 4.0 root complex with 28 lanes (16 toward PEG, 8 toward the DMI 4.0 chipset bus, and 4 toward an "accelerated M.2 slot" (working title), or perhaps even an Optane persistent memory slot). Also featured will be an Intel Xe-architecture based iGPU with roughly 1 TFLOP/s raw compute power. The modularity of the MCM will allow Intel to build lower-core count SKUs by simply placing smaller 10-core, 8-core, or 6-core dies next to the uncore complex.

Intel has, in the past, built an MCM with the exact same floor-plan and division of labor, "Clarkdale," circa 2010. Our well placed sources in the motherboard industry pin a soft-launch date on April 1, 2021, unless delayed by COVID-19.

Update 07:07 UTC: We reached out to Intel for comments and received an unexpected response: "We do not comment on unreleased products, but we're committed to saving the world by keeping college kids away from irresponsible spring break parties during a pandemic.""

https://www.techpowerup.com/265292/intel-planning-14nm-ozark-lake-16-core-processor-for-spring-2021
 
L

Lakados

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,029
As fun as April Fools tends to be, I would almost prefer if their little troll stories didn't gain traction because I would love for the practice to stop because after however many years these guys have been doing this it has gotten old, lets leave these fake stories for facebook.
 
S

sfsuphysics

I don't get it
Joined
Jan 14, 2007
Messages
13,974
but we're committed to saving the world by keeping college kids away from irresponsible spring break parties during a pandemic."
Click to expand...
Seriously? This is the response by Intel? Or is this April fools bullshit?
 
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
920
I guess the silver lining to COVID is that the number of stupid tech April Fools stories seems to be way down this year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top