Pretty coo' if i do say so myself!!!!
"The core complex connects to another, smaller die on the package called the "uncore complex," using EMIB. This die packs all of the chip's I/O. Among its key components include a dual-channel DDR4 memory controller, a PCI-Express gen 4.0 root complex with 28 lanes (16 toward PEG, 8 toward the DMI 4.0 chipset bus, and 4 toward an "accelerated M.2 slot" (working title), or perhaps even an Optane persistent memory slot). Also featured will be an Intel Xe-architecture based iGPU with roughly 1 TFLOP/s raw compute power. The modularity of the MCM will allow Intel to build lower-core count SKUs by simply placing smaller 10-core, 8-core, or 6-core dies next to the uncore complex.
Intel has, in the past, built an MCM with the exact same floor-plan and division of labor, "Clarkdale," circa 2010. Our well placed sources in the motherboard industry pin a soft-launch date on April 1, 2021, unless delayed by COVID-19.
Update 07:07 UTC: We reached out to Intel for comments and received an unexpected response: "We do not comment on unreleased products, but we're committed to saving the world by keeping college kids away from irresponsible spring break parties during a pandemic.""
https://www.techpowerup.com/265292/intel-planning-14nm-ozark-lake-16-core-processor-for-spring-2021
