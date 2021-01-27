Intel Partners with ASUS & Colorful To Launch Iris Xe Desktop Graphics Cards to OEMs

erek
"These new desktop cards follow the launch of Intel Iris Xe MAX for notebooks, including many of the same features and specifications. The cards feature 80 execution units and 4 GB of LPDDR4X video memory which is 16 execution units less than the notebook version however we are unsure of what clock speed they will be running at. The desktop cards also feature the same three display outputs, hardware video decode and encode acceleration, including AV1 decode support, VESA Adaptive Sync, and Display HDR support along with artificial intelligence capabilities."
https://www.techpowerup.com/277745/...launch-iris-xe-desktop-graphics-cards-to-oems
