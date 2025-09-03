erek
"The Swift 16 AI brings a notable redesign to accommodate what Acer calls the largest haptic trackpad in its class, and that pad supports active stylus input so you can write or draw directly on the touch surface, a capability that is still uncommon in most mainstream laptops. The larger pad prompted a refreshed keyboard layout and a slightly altered chassis, and Acer indicated some configurations will weigh under 1 kg. Intel's head of consumer CPUs, Jim Johnson, was present at the presentation, highlighting that the partnership is yielding one of the first products based on Intel's best upcoming CPU design. Acer stated that the laptop is expected to arrive towards the end of 2025 and that Panther Lake will be showcased more widely at CES 2026."
View: https://youtu.be/Qi2yCGN2M-Y
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340638/intel-panther-lake-processor-spotted-in-acer-swift-16-ai-laptop
