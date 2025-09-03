  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel "Panther Lake" Processor Spotted in Acer Swift 16 AI Laptop

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,323
"The Swift 16 AI brings a notable redesign to accommodate what Acer calls the largest haptic trackpad in its class, and that pad supports active stylus input so you can write or draw directly on the touch surface, a capability that is still uncommon in most mainstream laptops. The larger pad prompted a refreshed keyboard layout and a slightly altered chassis, and Acer indicated some configurations will weigh under 1 kg. Intel's head of consumer CPUs, Jim Johnson, was present at the presentation, highlighting that the partnership is yielding one of the first products based on Intel's best upcoming CPU design. Acer stated that the laptop is expected to arrive towards the end of 2025 and that Panther Lake will be showcased more widely at CES 2026."


View: https://youtu.be/Qi2yCGN2M-Y

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340638/intel-panther-lake-processor-spotted-in-acer-swift-16-ai-laptop
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top