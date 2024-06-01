Intel p3600 nvme dies at 100% health

I have a 2tb intel p3600 nvme drive as a secondary drive in my win10 machine. It's attached by a m.2 --> u.2 interface cable to a b550 Phantom Gaming-ITX asrock board. It has been working flawlessly for ~4 years and I use it as a scratch drive. It's been empty for the past month after I sorted through my data and pulled off what was useful. I check my drives every few months in intel MAS for any issues. This 2tb ssd has barely been used and reported as 100% health as of April.



I installed an intel net driver through win10 updates on 5/18 and after that point in time, the drive stopped being picked up by disk management. Its probably unrelated and I just didn't notice the drive was missing until that point. The 2tb p3600 does not show up in bios. I removed it from the machine and used my external icy dock nvme to usb adapter. Whenever the icydock accessory is plugged in I get a "drive not ready" in disc management.



I have never heard of a server grade nvme drive failing at 100% health.



What else can I do to troubleshoot the drive?



Thanks!