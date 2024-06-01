Intel p3600 nvme dies at 100% health

I have a 2tb intel p3600 nvme drive as a secondary drive in my win10 machine. It's attached by a m.2 --> u.2 interface cable to a b550 Phantom Gaming-ITX asrock board. It has been working flawlessly for ~4 years and I use it as a scratch drive. It's been empty for the past month after I sorted through my data and pulled off what was useful. I check my drives every few months in intel MAS for any issues. This 2tb ssd has barely been used and reported as 100% health as of April.

I installed an intel net driver through win10 updates on 5/18 and after that point in time, the drive stopped being picked up by disk management. Its probably unrelated and I just didn't notice the drive was missing until that point. The 2tb p3600 does not show up in bios. I removed it from the machine and used my external icy dock nvme to usb adapter. Whenever the icydock accessory is plugged in I get a "drive not ready" in disc management.

I have never heard of a server grade nvme drive failing at 100% health.

What else can I do to troubleshoot the drive?

Thanks!
 
In the before times, I ran a lot of Intel enterprise SATA SSDs. They were pretty good, and the failure rate was maybe 10% of our spinners, maybe less. But none of them ever showed any prefailure indicators that I could tell --- just disappeared from the bus randomly.
 
All drives fail. Unfortunately, if it doesn't populate as available there is not a hell of a lot you can do without specialized hardware and software. Your best bet is a good backup!
 
The drive health is irrelevant (in the context of a sudden failure).

If an SSD dies with low usage/high health, then 99% of the time it's going to be because the controller failed in some way, which is why you may not even find it in BIOS. They can fail in different ways, because sometimes you might still be able to see a drive in BIOS but with erroneous readings e.g. 0MB capacity, but overall, this means the drive is toast.
 
Thanks for the input guys! Thankfully I had my data pulled off of it and backed up on another drive. Maybe I'll open it up and take a peak inside for giggles.
 
