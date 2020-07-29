Intel Overhauls its Corporate Identity, Registers New Product Logos, "EVO Powered by Core" Surfaces

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,735
"The distinction between two logos, "EVO Powered by Core" and just Core i5, caught our eye. We speculate that EVO could refer to a new category of Hybrid processors (chips with more than one kind of CPU core), and could debut with "Alder Lake." The non-EVO chips could have only one kind of CPU core, and given the timing of this trademark application (July 2020), we expect it to debut only with the processor that succeeds "Tiger Lake," as notebooks based on the new chips may already be under mass-production. In any case, it's only a matter of the notebook ODM (eg: Quanta, Compal, Foxconn, etc.,) placing a sticker on the product or its packaging. It's also interesting to note the "powered by Core" subtext in the EVO branding. Intel could be using this to transition between the two brands."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270449/...ew-product-logos-evo-powered-by-core-surfaces
https://www.techpowerup.com/270449/...ew-product-logos-evo-powered-by-core-surfaces