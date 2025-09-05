  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel Outspends Rivals In R&D: 28% More Than Nvidia

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,336
An analysis of research and development expenditure by TechInsights was reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, but you can get the numbers yourself by pulling up each company's 2024 financial results. For example, AMD declared that it spent $6.456 billion last year (pdf, page 1) on R&D, whereas Nvidia forked out$12.914 billion. It's worth noting that Nvidia's financial statements are numbered one year ahead of the actual period (FY 2026 is 2025 and so on).

Anyway, those figures pale in comparison to how much cash Intel burned through in 2024 to research and develop chip, fabrication technologies, software, and all kinds of tech stuffâ"a staggering $16.546 billion (pdf, page 25). That's 28% more than Nvidia and a frankly unbelievable 156% more than AMD. The nearest non-US semiconductor firm is Samsung Electronics, which spent a reported $9.5 billion on R&D. That would place third, comfortably ahead of AMD, and it strongly suggests that if you have your own foundries for making chips, you need to spend a lot of cash on finding ways to make better processors.”
Source: https://hardware.slashdot.org/story...s-in-rd-28-more-than-nvidia-156-more-than-amd
 
160 billions in R&D and investment the last 4 years... not sure if fabless vs Intel is fair too if you do not split the fab part of R&D from the rest.
 
One thing is clear, Intel could have had almost infinite R&D budget the last decade, but its management would find a way to squander it.
The fact they never really caught up after Ryzen/EPYC was introduced is amazing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top