Intel ordered to Pay $2.2 Billion for Patent Infringement

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 17,283
Bad news for intel. The hits keep coming. On the upside, I think we can all agree that it would be nice to be in the position to accept and pay a 2.2 Billion dollar lawsuit.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/i...22-billion-in-damages-for-patent-infringement
"A federal jury in Waco, Texas, ruled today that Intel must pay $2.18 billion in damages to VLSI, a semiconductor design firm, for violating two of its patents. Damages for one patent violation weigh in at $1.5 billion, while the other totals $675 million. The broader case is still ongoing, though, as VLSI has sued Intel in several states, spanning California, Delaware, and Texas, for damages associated with six other alleged patent violations".
