intel NUC6i7KYK overheat and occasional fan grinding sound?

I have the canyon intel NUC6i7KYK nuc, seems lately when the cpu hits like 30% (say on a boot up after logging in), it will hit 90-96C for some reason. I've been monitoring fan speeds, seems to be 1000 to 3000 on average, it does this even if i do hear the grinding sound that sometimes comes from the unit (fan).



Could the fan just be "bad", though honestly after cracking it open, it doesnt look odd in any way? I thought about replacing it, but its a $45 gamble.



I think i read elsewhere maybe there are some bios settings i should modify, though i cant say this has always been an issue.



Thanks in advance