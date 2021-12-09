Intel NUC 11s are in stock finally, $450 for barebones i5.

BH Photo finally has NUC 11's in stock - a couple other places have them to but they seem overpriced elsewhere.$450 for the i5-1135G7 (11th Gen). i7 is $180 more, which I don't really think is worth it.I bought an i3 NUC 8 for like $330 plus RAM and SSD back at start of Covid and it's been great, and actually runs games great with my Zotac eGPU.Was going to upgrade to this NUC 11 for the quad core, Xe graphics and gen 4 NVME, but I think I'll get a laptop w/ Thunderbolt instead.