Intel Nuc 11 Extreme i7 32gb arc a750

Selling my Intel Nuc Extreme 11. Great little portable gaming pc. Looks and works great.

Comes in the original Nuc box. I bought this new in January


Specs

Intel Nuc Extreme 11

Intel i7 11700b 8c/16t cpu

32gb ram

1tb nvme boot drive with windows 11 (activated)

2tb nvme game/storage drive

Intel Arc a750 dedicated graphics card

$600 shipped lower 48
PayPal f&f accepted
I can get this shipped out within 48 hours if payment t.
 

