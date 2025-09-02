erek
“Intel will also offer big-cache bLLC variants aimed at workloads that benefit from larger on-die caches. On the platform side, Nova Lake-S will use the LGA-1954 socket with a 45x37.5 mm footprint, which matches LGA-1851 sizing and should preserve broad cooler compatibility even if some vendors need offset plates or other tweaks for optimal contact. The P-cores will ship without SMT, following the same choice made for Arrow Lake, while Intel's cache-first bLLC approach looks intended to counter AMD's stacked 3D V-Cache strategy. For now, the 4.8 GHz reading comes from an engineering sample and Pre-QS shipments; expect clock speeds to be refined upward as QS samples roll out and Intel moves closer to a formal launch. Given Intel's ambition to re-capture a significant part of the desktop market share, we can expect to see boost clock speeds north of 5.0 GHz.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340587/intel-nova-lake-s-engineering-sample-runs-52-cores-at-4-8-ghz
