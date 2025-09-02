  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel "Nova Lake-S" Engineering Sample Runs 52 Cores at 4.8 GHz

“Intel will also offer big-cache bLLC variants aimed at workloads that benefit from larger on-die caches. On the platform side, Nova Lake-S will use the LGA-1954 socket with a 45x37.5 mm footprint, which matches LGA-1851 sizing and should preserve broad cooler compatibility even if some vendors need offset plates or other tweaks for optimal contact. The P-cores will ship without SMT, following the same choice made for Arrow Lake, while Intel's cache-first bLLC approach looks intended to counter AMD's stacked 3D V-Cache strategy. For now, the 4.8 GHz reading comes from an engineering sample and Pre-QS shipments; expect clock speeds to be refined upward as QS samples roll out and Intel moves closer to a formal launch. Given Intel's ambition to re-capture a significant part of the desktop market share, we can expect to see boost clock speeds north of 5.0 GHz.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340587/intel-nova-lake-s-engineering-sample-runs-52-cores-at-4-8-ghz
 
