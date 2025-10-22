  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel "Nova Lake" Processor to Feature 6th Generation NPU, Generation Ahead of "Panther Lake"

"The patch states: "Add support for NPU6 generation that will be present on Nova Lake CPUs. As with previous generations, it maintains compatibility so no bigger functional changes." As a reminder, the 5th generation NPU in Panther Lake boosts up to 50 TOPS, making it compatible for Copilot+ AI PCs. So we can expect the NPU in Nova Lake to get a bigger TOPS budget, with the same software compatibility. This is great news for software that introduced NPU acceleration in the previous generations, as the additional performance increases will go smoothly."

1761161446987.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342130/...neration-npu-generation-ahead-of-panther-lake
 
