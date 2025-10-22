Intel "Nova Lake" Processor to Feature 6th Generation NPU, Generation Ahead of "Panther Lake"

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,859
"The patch states: "Add support for NPU6 generation that will be present on Nova Lake CPUs. As with previous generations, it maintains compatibility so no bigger functional changes." As a reminder, the 5th generation NPU in Panther Lake boosts up to 50 TOPS, making it compatible for Copilot+ AI PCs. So we can expect the NPU in Nova Lake to get a bigger TOPS budget, with the same software compatibility. This is great news for software that introduced NPU acceleration in the previous generations, as the additional performance increases will go smoothly."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342130/...neration-npu-generation-ahead-of-panther-lake
