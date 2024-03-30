Intel Next-Gen CPU Cores & Families Unearthed: Douglas Cove For Adams Lake & Sheldonmont For Cooper Forest

https://wccftech.com/intel-next-gen...as-cove-adams-lake-sheldonmont-cooper-forest/
WCCFTech misread an email on the Linux Kernel mailing list talking about new Intel CPUIDs. In it, the poster writes about a way to redo #defines that will make kernel coding that is specific to various CPU models more readable, and says
I hadn't clicked the link at first, but I commented over there "it's not even April Fool's Day!" Having actually skimmed the email now, it's obvious that whoever read it and wrote an article about it had no idea what he was reading.
WCCFTech misread an email on the Linux Kernel mailing list talking about new Intel CPUIDs. In it, the poster writes about a way to redo #defines that will make kernel coding that is specific to various CPU models more readable, and says
New CPUs in other families might look like:
#define INTEL_DOUGLASCOVE IFM(42, 0x01) /* Adams Lake */
#define INTEL_SHELDONMONT IFM(73, 0x01) /* Cooper Forest */
I hadn't clicked the link at first, but I commented over there "it's not even April Fool's Day!" Having actually skimmed the email now, it's obvious that whoever read it and wrote an article about it had no idea what he was reading.