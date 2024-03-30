Intel Next-Gen CPU Cores & Families Unearthed: Douglas Cove For Adams Lake & Sheldonmont For Cooper Forest

Intel has been using family 6 almost exclusively for many

years. As a result, Linux has built up infrastructure like

X86_MATCH_INTEL_FAM6_MODEL() to make it easy for model specific code to

use the #defines for each Intel CPU model.



But the reign of family 6 is about to end. Intel will begin using non-zero

values for the extended family field in CPUID(1).EAX. The minimal patch

size approach to handle these would be to clone the FAM6 macros. But

that will get messy as these prolifrate. This approach does not have an

elegant solution if a switch() statement needs to choose between CPUs

from different families.



Dave Hansen suggested that a more general cleanup that provides

CPU #defines that encode all of <vendor, family, model> would make

existing code better, and provide infrastructure that makes it trivial

to incorporate new families.



Big picture view is that code like this:



if (c->x86_vendor == X86_VENDOR_INTEL && c->x86 == 6 && c->x86_model == INTEL_FAM6_ICELAKE_X)



can become:



if (c->x86_vfm == INTEL_ICELAKE_X)



which is:

a) Simpler

b) Faster

c) More resilient (can't forget to check vendor & family along with model)

d) Code style doesn't change for every new family.



Note that "struct cpuinfo_x86" gains a new xf6_vfm field and the ICELAKE

#define loses the "FAM6_" substring and will be initialized with a macro

that does the bit shuffling to fit X86_VENDOR_INTEL and a family and

model into a "u32":



#define INTEL_ICELAKE_X IFM(6, 0x6A) /* Sunny Cove */



New CPUs in other families might look like:



#define INTEL_DOUGLASCOVE IFM(42, 0x01) /* Adams Lake */

#define INTEL_SHELDONMONT IFM(73, 0x01) /* Cooper Forest */



Model specific "if" statements then follow the same pattern

regardless of family:



if (c->x86_vfm == INTEL_DOUGLASCOVE || c->x86_vfm == INTEL_SHELDONMONT) {

}