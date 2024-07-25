Intel Names Naga Chandrasekaran to Lead Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain

KazeoHin said: Translation:

AKA: Xeons: The market that they're losing market in the fastest is using up all of their allocation of their second-class nodes, and in every market where they have even the slightest chance to gain market: they're using TSMC for as much of the product as they can. Click to expand...

The new 6th Gen Xeons produced on Intel N3 are the first generation in 5 years capable of standing up to AMD and the TSMC nodes, Intel has all 3 of those fabs dedicated to churning them out. That leaves Intel 4 through 7, which are plenty good for Logic, Memory Controllers, Cache structures, and Chipsets, but modern compute tiles? Not a chance.Intel can't afford to flounder on their mobile lineups, their fab construction, upgrades, and expansions are too costly and so Intel goes with TSMC to cover their shortfall while they get the remainder of their N3 and N2 facilities online.By all accounts and tests so far N3 and N2 are extremely competitive against TSMC, they should be, ASML and Nvidia (who developed the CuLitho AI that is fine-tuning the configurations) have been working very closely with Intel to ensure that their new hardware (which is debuting in those facilities) are working completely to spec.TSMC starts taking receivership of those same units sometime in 2025 or 2026, Intel paid out the behind to ensure they had the complete supply of them and a head start on everybody else.