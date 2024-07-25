  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Names Naga Chandrasekaran to Lead Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain

“Chandrasekaran earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras; both a master's and a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University; a master's degree in information and data science from the University of California, Berkeley; and dual executive MBAs from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA-Anderson School of Management) and the National University of Singapore.

The Intel Foundry business encompasses Intel's technology development, global manufacturing, and foundry customer service and ecosystem operations. It brings together all the critical components that fabless customers need to design and manufacture chips for a new era of AI-driven computing.

Dr. Chandrasekaran will work closely with the other Intel Foundry leaders: Dr. Ann Kelleher, executive vice president and general manager, Foundry Technology Development; Kevin O'Buckley, senior vice president and general manager of Foundry Services; and Lorenzo Flores, chief financial officer of Intel Foundry. Together, this team brings a breadth of foundry business and technical leadership experience that will help Intel achieve its goal of creating the first systems foundry for the AI era.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/324914/...o-lead-foundry-manufacturing-and-supply-chain
 
So Intel gets called out on a huge and expensive manufacturing flaw they tried to hide and in standard corporate fashion their first order of business is to elect a new Manager…
 
Not sure what you mean, people getting fired (and thus people getting hired) after a story like that is yes quite standard.... and ?
 
Well they are handling their scapegoats before fixing the issues or delivering an actual fix.

It’s step 1 in sweeping a scandal under the rug without actually doing anything. It stinks of “with him gone this will all blow over soon”.
 
I feel that a bit of an unfair reading, putting new people in place can exactly be said to be the opposite of doing nothing and they cannot scapegoats an individual for a company that size for a problem like the one they had (which foundry customer would be satisfied), the aimed customer here are extremely well informed people like Nvidia, Apple, nintendo, sony and so on. They want to sell foundry service at the highest level, you cannot sweep under the rug a massive chip (due in part to physical reaction-degradation not just code-design) failure, they need to rebuild faith.

And it is someone going on board mid-august...
 
That’s my point Intel is already getting some deflections in place. Their process fucked up and their timing on this is incredibly convenient. Unless Intel can point out what leadership failures Keyvan made that lead to this problem changing heads does little to nothing beyond appeasing corporate overlords.
 
They are fine, but their good nodes are busy churning out Xeons, and their remaining facilities aren't good enough to compete against TSMC. So they churn out tiles for non-computing components and other customers who don't need a new node.
Translation:
Copium



AKA: Xeons: The market that they're losing market in the fastest is using up all of their allocation of their second-class nodes, and in every market where they have even the slightest chance to gain market: they're using TSMC for as much of the product as they can.
 
The new 6th Gen Xeons produced on Intel N3 are the first generation in 5 years capable of standing up to AMD and the TSMC nodes, Intel has all 3 of those fabs dedicated to churning them out. That leaves Intel 4 through 7, which are plenty good for Logic, Memory Controllers, Cache structures, and Chipsets, but modern compute tiles? Not a chance.
Intel can't afford to flounder on their mobile lineups, their fab construction, upgrades, and expansions are too costly and so Intel goes with TSMC to cover their shortfall while they get the remainder of their N3 and N2 facilities online.
By all accounts and tests so far N3 and N2 are extremely competitive against TSMC, they should be, ASML and Nvidia (who developed the CuLitho AI that is fine-tuning the configurations) have been working very closely with Intel to ensure that their new hardware (which is debuting in those facilities) are working completely to spec.
TSMC starts taking receivership of those same units sometime in 2025 or 2026, Intel paid out the behind to ensure they had the complete supply of them and a head start on everybody else.
 
With O’Buckley leading Intel Foundry’s customer service and ecosystem operations and Chandrasekaran set to run manufacturing operations, this means two outsiders will oversee a crucial aspect of Gelsinger’s comeback plan, which calls for the company to build a contract chip-making business that eclipses Samsung as the world’s second largest foundry by 2030.

The two leaders will work alongside Intel Foundry CFO Lorenzo Florez, another outside who joined the company in April, and 28-year company veteran Ann Kelleher, who is executive vice president and general manager of Foundry Technology Development.

Intel said Esfarjani, who has led Intel’s worldwide manufacturing operations since 2020, decided to retire but will remain at the company for the rest of the year to “ensure a seamless transition.” The chipmaker credited his “distinguished career” for setting a “strong foundation for Intel Foundry” and said, “his leadership in global supply chain resilience and manufacturing excellence has helped to position Intel’s business for long-term success.”

https://www.crn.com/news/components...sion-gets-second-leadership-shakeup-this-year
 
It's going to be really interesting to see how this leadership shakeup plays out for Intel Foundry. Bringing in someone like Dr. Chandrasekaran, with such a deep background in both mechanical engineering and data science, feels like a strong move, especially with Intel trying to reposition itself in the AI and foundry services space. Hopefully, this signals a real commitment to serious change and not just a surface-level management shuffle. Wishing him success — the whole industry could benefit from a stronger, more competitive Intel!
 
