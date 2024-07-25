Intel Names Naga Chandrasekaran to Lead Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,827
Curious about Theoretical and or Hypothetical Engineering
“Chandrasekaran earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras; both a master's and a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University; a master's degree in information and data science from the University of California, Berkeley; and dual executive MBAs from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA-Anderson School of Management) and the National University of Singapore.
The Intel Foundry business encompasses Intel's technology development, global manufacturing, and foundry customer service and ecosystem operations. It brings together all the critical components that fabless customers need to design and manufacture chips for a new era of AI-driven computing.
Dr. Chandrasekaran will work closely with the other Intel Foundry leaders: Dr. Ann Kelleher, executive vice president and general manager, Foundry Technology Development; Kevin O'Buckley, senior vice president and general manager of Foundry Services; and Lorenzo Flores, chief financial officer of Intel Foundry. Together, this team brings a breadth of foundry business and technical leadership experience that will help Intel achieve its goal of creating the first systems foundry for the AI era.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/324914/...o-lead-foundry-manufacturing-and-supply-chain
