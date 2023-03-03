Intel moving to a 2-year release cycle for Datacenter GPUs, canceling Rialto Bridge as a result.

With a goal of maximizing return on investment for customers, we will move to a two-year cadence for data center GPUs. This matches customer expectations on new product introductions and allows time to develop their ecosystems.



Building on the momentum of the Max Series GPU, our next product in the Max Series family will be the GPU architecture code-named Falcon Shores. Targeted for introduction in 2025, Falcon Shores’ flexible chiplet-based architecture will address the exponential growth of computing needs for HPC and AI. We are working on variants for this architecture supporting AI, HPC and the convergence of these markets. This foundational architecture will have the flexibility to integrate new IP (including CPU cores and other chiplets) from Intel and customers over time, manufactured using our IDM 2.0 model. Rialto Bridge, which was intended to provide incremental improvements over our current architecture, will be discontinued.



The Flex Series product family will also move to a two-year cadence. We will discontinue the development of Lancaster Sound, which was intended to be an incremental improvement over our current generation. This allows us to accelerate development on Melville Sound, which will be a significant architectural leap from the current generation in terms of performance, features and the workloads it will enable.



In addition to streamlining our roadmap, we are increasing our focus on the software ecosystem. We will be providing continuous updates for our Max Series and Flex Series products, with performance improvements, new features, expanded operating systems support and new use cases to broaden the benefits of these products.