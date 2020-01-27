The struggles are real for Intel "The choice to offload Celerons and Pentiums makes the most sense because these are processors which don't really need the cutting edge lithography or node maturity that is available in Intel's 14nm+++. GlobalFoundries nodes would suffice just as much in these lower tier platforms and I think it makes definitive business sense to get rid of these. The Core i3 part on the other hand I am not so sure off because that is a mainstream desktop part and one that is closely tied to the Intel brand name and since GloFo's process is going to be different to Intel's (unless the company shares its trade secret 'CopyExactly") it could potentially damage the company's goodwill. All that said, if this turns out to be true, Intel should be able to add a few percentage points of capacity on top of the 25% this quarter and if the ramp to 10nm goes successfully would be finally out of murky waters by early 2021. That this is going to be a make or break time for the company would also be an understatement. If 10nm fails, then the company is looking at loosing a lot more market-share to AMD and once the 14nm node becomes old enough, demand would quickly fall as well." https://wccftech.com/rumor-intel-moving-select-cpus-to-globalfoundries/