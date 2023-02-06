Intel Meteor Lake to Feature 50% Increase in Efficiency, 2X Faster iGPU

erek
Nice
"For integrated graphics, the source notes that Meteor Lake offers twice the performance of iGPU found on Raptor Lake designs. Supposedly, Meteor Lake will feature 128 EUs running 2.0+GHz compared to 96 EUs found inside Raptor Lake. The iGPU architecture will switch from Intel Iris to Xe-LPG 'Xe-MTL' family on the 14th gen models, confirming a giant leap in performance that iGPU is supposed to experience. Using the tile-based design, Intel combines the Intel 4 process for the CPU tile and the TSMC 5 nm process for the GPU tile. Intel handles final packaging for additional tuning, and you can see the separation below."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304495/...ture-50-increase-in-efficiency-2x-faster-igpu
