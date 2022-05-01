Intel Meteor Lake and Intel 4 on track for 2023

Intel seems to have caught a break, their Meteor Lake and Intel 4 process are both on track.TSMC has pushed back their 3nm process and it won’t be going online until Q2 2023 at the earliest. That means AMD will be launching Zen 5 either late, or on TSMC 4, which on paper under performs against Intel 4 like Zen4.That means AMD will be facing off against Apple for the limited TSMC 4nm space or perhaps move to Samsungs 3nm process which is also currently in trouble.