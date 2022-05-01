Intel Meteor Lake and Intel 4 on track for 2023

Intel seems to have caught a break, their Meteor Lake and Intel 4 process are both on track.
TSMC has pushed back their 3nm process and it won’t be going online until Q2 2023 at the earliest. That means AMD will be launching Zen 5 either late, or on TSMC 4, which on paper under performs against Intel 4 like Zen4.That means AMD will be facing off against Apple for the limited TSMC 4nm space or perhaps move to Samsungs 3nm process which is also currently in trouble.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/17366/intel-meteor-lake-client-soc-up-and-running
https://seekingalpha.com/amp/article/4473818-tsmc-3nm-further-delayed
https://www.digitimes.com.tw/tech/dt/n/shwnws.asp?cnlid=1&id=0000629722_6AB67QYM3HNBFV19C4K7R
https://wccftech.com/tsmc-strugglin...h-might-affect-production-suggest-rumors/amp/
https://www.androidauthority.com/samsung-3nm-3154453/
