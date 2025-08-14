Intel "Lunar Lake" Updated PL2 Setting Can Yield Up to 30% Higher Gaming Performance

erek
Dec 19, 2005
13,140
“Initially, we used the default setting, which matches PL2 to PL1. However, Intel noted that when PL2 is set to at least a single W higher than PL1, there is an expected 10% performance increase across the suite of games, but depending on the scenario, it can lead to a 30% increase in some instances. An update has arrived for the MSI Center M app, which locks PL2 to always be at least 1 W higher than PL1. As a result, you can no longer match the two. It was only possible before the update. In our retest, Cyberpunk 2077 and Space Marine 2 achieved nearly a 30% performance uplift with this setting. The Lunar Lake-based MSI Claw AI+ A2VM handheld is the highest-performing device we have tested across the board, even surpassing AMD-based devices in our testing suite. In other games, baseline improvement is set at 10%, just as Intel had notified. Our testing confirmed that Lunar Lake is now the most powerful gaming CPU for handheld devices.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339904/...-can-yield-up-to-30-higher-gaming-performance
