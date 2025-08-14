  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel "Lunar Lake" Updated PL2 Setting Can Yield Up to 30% Higher Gaming Performance

“Initially, we used the default setting, which matches PL2 to PL1. However, Intel noted that when PL2 is set to at least a single W higher than PL1, there is an expected 10% performance increase across the suite of games, but depending on the scenario, it can lead to a 30% increase in some instances. An update has arrived for the MSI Center M app, which locks PL2 to always be at least 1 W higher than PL1. As a result, you can no longer match the two. It was only possible before the update. In our retest, Cyberpunk 2077 and Space Marine 2 achieved nearly a 30% performance uplift with this setting. The Lunar Lake-based MSI Claw AI+ A2VM handheld is the highest-performing device we have tested across the board, even surpassing AMD-based devices in our testing suite. In other games, baseline improvement is set at 10%, just as Intel had notified. Our testing confirmed that Lunar Lake is now the most powerful gaming CPU for handheld devices.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339904/...-can-yield-up-to-30-higher-gaming-performance
 
