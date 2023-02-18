Intel Loses Top Network Exec Amid Group Leadership Shakedown

erek
Hmm 🤔 🧐 wonder what this could mean or and indicate 🤨 if anything
“Hou’s departure was disclosed after Gelsinger announced internally on Feb. 7 that Sachin Katti would take over as general manager of the Network and Edge Group. Katti had been serving as the group’s interim leader for several months in the absence of its original leader, Nick McKeown, who was on medical leave since late last year. McKeown returned to the Network and Edge Group last week with the new role of chief innovation officer.”
Source: https://www.crn.com/news/components...top-network-exec-amid-group-leadership-change
