Intel Loses Advanced Packaging Director in Latest Executive Departure

“The executive exodus occurs against a backdrop of massive workforce reductions and operational challenges for the chipmaker. According to Oregon Live, Intel has eliminated approximately 15,000 jobs in 2024, and 15,000 last month with Oregon bearing the brunt of these cuts—losing more than 5,400 positions over the past year alone. The departures extend beyond packaging specialists to include key manufacturing leadership, with Ann Kelleher, head of manufacturing, retiring in March, followed by Sanjay Natarajan, VP of factory technology research, in June, as noted by Oregon Live. Reuters reports that additional senior manufacturing executives, including corporate VPs Kaizad Mistry, Ryan Russell, and Gary Patton, are also set to retire. These changes come as Intel, despite recently agreeing to transfer a 10% stake to the U.S. government, continues pushing customers to adopt its Foveros advanced packaging technology over TSMC's CoWoS platform.”

abandoning in-house glass substrate development
Jul 2nd, 2025 08:31

He joins Gang Duan, another Intel packaging expert who left for Samsung's components division, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, where Duan was recognized for his innovative contributions to semiconductor packaging technologies, particularly his work with glass materials.
august 28

Maybe a normal reaction to Intel leaving that glass packaging market.....
 
