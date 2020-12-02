Intel Looks Ahead to Stacked Nano-Ribbon Transistors, Anti-Ferroelectric E-DRAM

“We don’t know any of the dimensions of the cells here, but the ability to stack common plates has to give a significant density advantage. If the memory characteristics are good, and the density can exceed the ~1.6 MB/mm2 of the existing eDRAM, then we could see this in the not-too-distant future.

As we said in the introduction, IEDM will be virtual this year, and the schedule is quite different.”

https://www.semiconductor-digest.co...ransistors-anti-ferroelectric-e-dram-at-iedm/
 
